Fireboy DML delivers a euphoric performance of "Peru" on Audiomack's Fine Tuned

Nigerian superstar, singer and songwriter, Adedamola Adefolahan, known professionally as Fireboy DML has performed an exclusive, show-stopping, live guitar medley of his hit single “Peru” in partnership with Audiomack.

The performance falls under Audiomack’s “Fine Tuned” original music series which sees the hottest artists across the globe strip their most popular tracks down to the bare essentials for a once-in-a-lifetime performance.

Guests on Fine Tuned have included Afrobeats and dancehall talents like Davido, Olamide, Mr. Eazi, Alkaline, and Konshens to rap stars like G Herbo, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Moneybagg Yo, Kevin Gates, and Jack Harlow.

From his 2019 debut album - “Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps” to his sophomore album “Apollo”, Fireboy has showcased a unique capacity for remaining consistent in his output and providing his fans with quality music. To date, the Afrobeats extraordinaire has racked up over 380 million plays on Audiomack with no intentions of slowing down.

“Fireboy is an exceptional talent,” says Jason Johnson, Vice President of Marketing and Brand Strategy for Audiomack. “He is one of the highest streaming Afrobeats artists on our platform and his single, Peru has amassed over 31.8million streams. We are excited to help him reach new fans globally and provide a platform for his existing fans to experience his music in new ways.”, said Jason Johnson.

