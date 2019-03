It is an HKN/DMW movement as Danagog enlists label affiliates Zlatan, Dremo and Idowest on his new single, 'Incoming.'

Danagog who is signed to HKN gang, a label partly owned by Davido kicks off 2019 with this brand new one he calls 'Incoming.'

The street anthem features vibrant verses from the Zanku master, Zlatan and members of Davido's 30BG Family, Dremo and Idowest.

'Incoming' visuals was directed by Twitch.