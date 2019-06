Artist: D'Banj

Song title: Shy

Genre: Afrobeats, afrodance

Date of release: June 28, 2019

Album: TBA

Producer: Boom Beat

Video Director: TG Omori

Label: DB Records

Details/Takeaway: With the Nigerian legend set for a busy July packed with a premier for a new YouTube show and a new album, he uses props from Igbo culture to accentuate his new song.

With his lyrics, D'Banj highlights the perils of reticence. The video features Eriata Ese.

