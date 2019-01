Casanova shares the visuals to his collaboration with Davido and Tory Lanez on 2AM.

Few days after the official release of the audio to his latest single, American rapper and Roc Nation signing, Casanavo, has come through with the accompanying visuals which has some of its scenes shot across Atlanta Georgia, and in Shitta, Lagos, Nigeria.

'2am' is a groovy record as they deliver a banger with Davido's verse adding some exciting edge to the song. The video was directed by Meji Alabi.