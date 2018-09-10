Watch Davido take to the stage at One Music Festival Atlanta

news

Davido joined Nas , Big Sean and Miguel as they light up the 2018 edition of the One Music Festival in Atlanta, US, over the weekend of September 8-9th.

Over the weekend, the eight edition of the annual music event which brings together a galaxy of International artists continued the element of musical brilliance with performances from the likes of Nas, Big Sean, Miguel, 2Chainz, T.I, H.E.R, Big Boi and more.

Flying the African flag was Nigeria's Davido, whose appearance was one that will go down as a memorable moment in this years' event.

The crowd was ecstatic and chanted along as he performing with a live band and supported by his hypeman, Spesh, rendered notable tracks such as 'Damiduro', 'If', 'Skelewu', 'Aye', 'Fia' and 'Assurance' to a loud reception from the crowd.

Davido's set and energy vibrated throughout the festival stage, as he danced back and forth excitedly across the stage.

He is set to continue his tour of the United States with a concert in Houston on September 13.