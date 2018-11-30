Pulse.ng logo
Davido shut down Liberia, performs in the rain at concert

Davido delivers epic performance despite heavy rain during concert in Liberia

The 'biggest concert of the year' in Liberia lived up to its hype despite the heavy downpour.

  • Published:
play Davido just before he took to the stage in Liberia (Instagram/FortunePhoto)

Davido shut down Liberia with another electrifying performance despite a heavy downpour.

Earlier, we had reported the DMW's boss arrival in Liberia for the concert tagged as the biggest event of the year, which went down at the SKD Sports Complex, Mills Center, Liberia on Thursday, November 29th.

Shortly after his arrival in Monrovia, Davido and his team took a tour of the city where they were thronged by a large crowd who followed him around screaming, ''O.B.O.''

 

At the main event later that night, the concert which featured a number of other Liberian acts including Kobazzie, Christoph, Stunna, DenG and more however had Davido who was the headline act stealing the show.

Performing under the rain as the heavens had opened up just before he stepped on stage, Davido delivered a number of his hit records from 'Dami Duro', 'Money', 'Skelewu', 'If', 'Fia' and more to the excitement of the packed crowd who sang along to every of his song.

This is Davido's first ever concert in Liberia and indeed he made it a noteworthy occassion for all those who were present.

