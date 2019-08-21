Over the past weekend, and American rapper, 50 Cent hosted the Tycoon Pool Party Weekend in New York, US.

The party was attended by celebrities and public figures like Trey Songz, DJ Envy, YFN Lucci, Fabolous, Bow Wow and so forth. The party also played host to a performance by Nigerian superstar, Davido.

The singer went on stage and performed hits like ‘Fall,’ and ‘IF.’ You might remember that earlier in 2019, ‘Fall’ became a huge success in the American digital space and ran up the Billboard Digital Song Sales charts. So, the crowd had knowledge of the song.

During the performance for ‘IF,’ Trey Songz joined Davido in rendition. 50 Cent, DJ Envy and DJ Spin King also joined Davido a hypemen during his performance for ‘IF.’

However, they were not done. Davido then proceeded to perform at the premiere of the 50 Cent-produced hit TV Series, Power at Madison Square Garden, New York in the late hours of Tuesday, August 20, 2019.

While on stage, 50 Cent again joined him on stage for support and hyped the Nigerian singer as he performed ‘Fall.’