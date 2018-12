Popcaan has shared the visuals to his latest single, 'Dun Rich' featuring Davido.

The Jamaican superstar who has been announced as the latest addition to Drake's OVO label recently visited the country to shoot the visuals of his latest international collaboration off his ''Forever'' album.

'Dun Rich' visuals on location on the streets of Lagos and inside the main bowl of the National stadium.

The video was directed by Dammy Twitch.