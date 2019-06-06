On June 1, 2019, Nigerian singer, Davido performed at the 11th edition of The Roots Picnic, The Mann, Fairmount Park, Philadelphia.

The event is organized by American Hip-hop supergroup, The Roots and it commemorated the 20th Anniversary of The Root’s classic album, `Things Fall Apart.’

A few days later, on June 4, 2019, the singer performed at Summer Jam, 2019 at Met Life Stadium in New York. During his set, he performed songs like ‘If,’ the US Billboard hit, ‘Fall’ and a few other songs.

After his performance, he was greeted by popular American OAP and Hip-Hop, Ebro Darden of Ebro In The Morning.

You can watch the performance below;