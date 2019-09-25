Artist: Phyno featuring Davido

Song Title: Ride For You

Genre: Afro-pop

Album: Deal With It

Date of release: September 25, 2019

Label: Penthauze Music

Producer: TBA

Video Director: Clarence Peters and Patrick Ellis

Details/Takeaway: When Phyno's fourth studio album, 'Deal With It' was released earlier this month, 'Ride For You' resonated with fans because Davido spoke Igbo in it around the time he got engaged to Chioma.

Now the video has been released and in it, Phyno tells a love story.

You can watch the video below;