Artist: Phyno featuring Davido
Song Title: Ride For You
Genre: Afro-pop
Album: Deal With It
Date of release: September 25, 2019
Label: Penthauze Music
Producer: TBA
Video Director: Clarence Peters and Patrick Ellis
Details/Takeaway: When Phyno's fourth studio album, 'Deal With It' was released earlier this month, 'Ride For You' resonated with fans because Davido spoke Igbo in it around the time he got engaged to Chioma.
Now the video has been released and in it, Phyno tells a love story.
You can watch the video below;