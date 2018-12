DJ ECool is out with the visuals to his Davido and Peruzzi assisted single, '4U.'

Released a few weeks back, DJ ECool's '4U' has made an exciting impression on the list of songs parading the DMW duo of Davido and Peruzzi that have been released in their numbers this year.

The disc jockey has now shared the visuals to the mellow anthem as they discover that they have all been having a relationship with the same girl.

The video was directed by Twitch.