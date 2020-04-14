On April 13, 2020, Nigerian singers, Asa and Davido took to their respective Instagram pages to go live while singing each other's songs.

Backed up by a live band, Davido who recently bought Lekki homes for his employees sang Asa's 'Bibanke,' off her debut album, Asha. For her part, Asa sang Davido's 'IF' and 'Blow My Mind.'

Both acts then teamed up to sign Davido's 'Ekuro' at some point. It got fans talking and Davido has since been the No. 1 trending topic on Twitter NG.

This continues the trend of e-events in the wake of COVID-19.