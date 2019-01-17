From their album, ''Girl Code'', the girls has shared the energetic dance video to their collaboration with elite rapper, Cardi B.

The visuals perfectly captures the title of the song as there is a lot of 'twerking' and insane dancing from the girls.

It also features a collage of clips capturing girls 'twerking' from across the world after the City Girls sent out a challenge on November 9, 2018, for people to send in their dance videos.

The video was directed by DAPS and co-directed by Sara Lacombe.