19 year old Koffee is the latest music sensation out of Jamaica, blessed with a unique talent for delivering soul-stirring songs that is rapidly getting her major attention across the world.

The teenager who is enjoying both critical and commercial acclaim since the release of her genre-bending debut EP, ''Rapture'' early in the month had a few weeks back hinted her interest in working with Nigerian Afro-fusion star and the standout artist of 2018, Burna Boy in response to a fan tweet.

Koffee has been on a tour of Europe since the release of her introductory body of work taking her music to places like Amsterdam, Berlin and the UK.

On Wednesday, March 27, 2019, while performing songs from her EP at the official launch event held at the Brixton Arena in London, the singer also delivered an inspiring cover of Burna Boy's smash single 'Ye.'

The video which showed Koffee supported by the London based Ghanaian band, The Compozers delivered the song with the addition of her own sound to the delight of the audience who sang along to the lines.

In a year where Burna Boy is intentionally seeking to take his music to the global stage which has witnessed the collaborative EP with American production duo, DJDS ''Steel and Copper,'' his music which is highly influenced by the reggae sound seems a perfect fit for Koffee's style.

'Ye' is yet another proof of Burna Boy's rise on the international stage over the past year and it would be interesting if this chemistry eventually leads to a collaboration from the talented duo.