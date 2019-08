Artist: Burna Boy

Song Title: Pull Up

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of release: August 21, 2019

Producer: Kel P

Video Director: Meji Alabi

Label: Spaceship/Atlantic

Details/Takeaway: You might recognize the alte aesthetics and picture to this video. If you don’t, you will definitely recognize the color and afro-centric casting and fashion to this video.

Asides that, the fashion also reflects afro-centrism, but the entire idea is to create a video worth enjoying.

You can watch the video below;