On March 2, 2020, American legend, Kanye West held his Yeezy Fashion Show in Paris, France. There, he came face-to-face with Nigerian superstar, Burna Boy. They hugged each other, smiled and showed respect to each other.

For both acts, their careers have been intertwined for two years. In January 2018, Burna Boy released his album, Outside and on it was a song titled, 'Ye.' It ended up being one of the biggest Nigerian songs of 2018. In June of that year, Kanye West released his album, Ye and Burna Boy's 'Ye' started crossing borders into the US.

By the end of the year, it made lists of top songs of the year by Okayplayer and Passion Weiss. Streaming enthusiasts then created the success of Burna's song to sharing the same name with an album by an artist as big as Kanye West.

Yeezy Fashion Show, Paris is the unveiling of Kanye West's fall 2020 ready-to-wear collection.

You can watch Kanye west and Burna Boy's meet-up here;

You can also watch Kanye West's daughter, North West perform during the show;