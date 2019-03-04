Burna Boy has shared the visuals to his latest single, Dangote.

A few days after the release of his first single for 2019, Burna Boy has now released the accompanying visuals to the song which is fast becoming a new favourite.

In his usual manner, the afrofusion artiste addresses a number of the economic problems the youth in Nigeria face on a day-to-day basis and how they deal with it.

Two things set apart this video, directed by Clarence Peters, from the others. Firstly, we see these stories told from the perspectives of the people living these lives, and we also see the consequences of their actions.