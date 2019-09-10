Artist: Burna Boy featuring Jorja Smith

Song Title: Gum Body

Genre: Afrobeats, R&B

Album: African Giant

Date of release: September 10, 2019

Label: Atlantic/On A Spaceship

Producer: Kel P

Video Director: Meji Alabi

Details/Takeaway: The video is a dramatic shift from 'Pull Up.' which had vibrant colors and conveyed happy bright feelings. In this new video, Burna perhaps is singing about the same woman he crooned for in his previous song; apologizing for his screw-ups and adamantly declaring his love for this woman.

Like the song, the video is soft, mellow and melancholy as Burna sings about wanting to get the object of his desire back into his arms. However, underneath the solemnity is the subtle echo of lust, passion, and ardor. In the video, Burna gently caresses a scantily clad Jorja Smith.

This is Burna and Smith's second video in only a matter of weeks.

You can watch the video below;