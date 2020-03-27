On March 12. 2020, Nigerian singer, Teni Entertainer went on the fame Tim Westwood TV and aced an 8-minute freestyle session without any significant break.

She was given an afro-swing beat on the show and she sung-rapped her way to a beat of Drake's 'Life Is Good.' The self-styled 'One-Take god.' She used things in her life and people in the studio to create her verses. The verses were filled with humourous and anecdotal.

Tim Westwood is the 61-year-old legendary British DJ and radio personality who has been running Tim Westwood TV for more two decades. The show was formerly on BBC Radio, but now it's on Capital Xtra.

You can watch the freestyle below;