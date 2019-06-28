Artist: Blaqbonez featuring Oxlade

Song Title: Mamiwota

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of release: June 28, 2019

Album: Bad Boy Blaq

Producer: TBA

Label: 100 Crowns

Video Director: TG Omori

Details/Takeaway: After about a year, Blaqbonez finally blessed his fans with this new visuals opposite the talented Oxlade. 'Mamiwota' was one of the standout tracks of Blaq's 2018 project, Bad Boy Blaq.

While there is no central story, TG Omori continues his strong 2019 with another colorful video.

You can watch the video below;