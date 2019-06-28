Artist: Blaqbonez featuring Oxlade
Song Title: Mamiwota
Genre: Afrobeats
Date of release: June 28, 2019
Album: Bad Boy Blaq
Producer: TBA
Label: 100 Crowns
Video Director: TG Omori
Details/Takeaway: After about a year, Blaqbonez finally blessed his fans with this new visuals opposite the talented Oxlade. 'Mamiwota' was one of the standout tracks of Blaq's 2018 project, Bad Boy Blaq.
While there is no central story, TG Omori continues his strong 2019 with another colorful video.
You can watch the video below;