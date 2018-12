news

Spyro shares the visuals to his new single 'Japa' with Tobi Bakre and Dremo.

The singer who became prominent with the release of his single, 'Funke' which featured Davido and Mayorkun returns with the accompanying viusals to his latest releast, 'Japa.'

The mellow tune features DMW artist Dremo and Big Brother Naija finalist Tobi Bakre. The visual is directed by Lucas Reid.