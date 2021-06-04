AQ and Chike discuss the struggle in new video for 'Breathe'
In the video, AQ and Chike discuss the struggle through a short-film.
Date: June 4, 2021
Song Title: Breathe
Artist: AQ featuring Chike
Genre: Rap, Hip-Hop
Producer: Beatsbyjayy
Album: Golden
Video Director: Ademola Falomo
Label: 100 Crowns/AFRICORI
