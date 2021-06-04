RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

AQ and Chike discuss the struggle in new video for 'Breathe'

Authors:

Motolani Alake

In the video, AQ and Chike discuss the struggle through a short-film.

AQ exists Chocolate City, partners with Africori. (Cordless)

Details/Takeaway: Released off AQ's latest album, 'Golden,' 'Breathe' was an instant fan-favorite that resonated for its musicality, AQ's lyrical dexterity and resonant topics as well as Chike's incredible hook.

Date: June 4, 2021

Song Title: Breathe

Artist: AQ featuring Chike

Genre: Rap, Hip-Hop

Producer: Beatsbyjayy

Album: Golden

Video Director: Ademola Falomo

Label: 100 Crowns/AFRICORI

