Larry Gaaga and 2Baba team up on latest single, Iworiwo.

Gaaga Muzik has shared the visuals to Larry Gaaga’s latest single titled 'Iworiwo,' a soulful love song with long time friend and collaborator 2Baba.

'Iworiwo' is a love anthem delivered right on time for the occasion of Valentine's day.

The song was produced by the young and talented Marvio and the video was shot by Tilt Productions featuring cameo appearances by Annie Idibia and Uche Nwaefuna.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7X80V05nWEs