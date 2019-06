Artist: 2Baba featuring Waje

Song title: Frenemies

Genre: Reggae

Date of release: June 20, 2019

Album: TBA

Producer: TBA

Video Director: Lucky Doors

Details: Nigerian legend releases this one which seems vindictive and very direct. Waje delivers some soulful vocals. Could the song be a diss? Time will tell.

