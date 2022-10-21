Wande Coal's 2009 debut album 'Mushin 2 Mo'hits' is now available on streaming platforms

The news was received with excitement as fans have been requesting for years that the album be uploaded to streaming platforms.

Why it took so long: While Wande Coal or Don Jazzy who owns the now defunct Mo'hits record have failed to explain why the album isn't available on streaming platforms, it's likely due to clearing issues between the parties involved.

'Mushin 2 Mo'hits': The album which is Wande Coal's debut was released on 12th April 2009 under Mo'hits record under whom he launched his illustrious career.

The 16-track album delivered several hits including the street-famous 'Bumper 2 Bumper', 'You Bad' feat. D'Banj, 'Say Na Like This', 'Banana' 'Taboo', 'Olulufe', and 'Ten Ten'.

The album is widely considered by critics to be the best debut album in Afrobeats and 13 years after its release, songs from the album are still relevant.