Wande Coal Burna Boy Phyno Teni light up King Coal concert

news

Wande Coal gave his fans a night to remember at the maiden edition of the ''King Coal in Concert'' in Lagos.

Friday, December 14th was the night when the King came home to claim his throne at the event held at the Convention center, Eko Hotel & Suites, and indeed he had a large turnout of his fans who gathered at his beckon to witness his glorious coronation.

Tagged ''King Coal in Concert'' , Wande Coal who debuted his headline concert in London earlier in November brought it home to his fans paying homage to where he kicked off his now illustrious career.

The night which began with a number of opening performances from upcoming acts kicked into full gear few minutes before midnight with Chinko Ekun delivering the first standout performance of the night as he rendered his viral street anthem, 'Able God.'

Comedian Bovi was the host and he proved to be quite the showman with his laugh-out-loud wit and well crafted jokes that kept the audience laughing all night. Moni Osibodu appeared as the co-host.

There were also performances from the likes of Starboy's Terri and L.A.X before Wande Coal's first appearance on stage well into Saturday morning.

His arrival was met with a rapturous welcome as he delivered hit songs from his catalogue filled with old and new favourites. 'Go Low' and 'Who Born The Maga' were the first songs on his set and overwhelmed by the crowd reaction, Wande kept screaming ''I am grateful, I love You'' in intervals all through the night.

For a man widely revered for his love anthems and vocal prowess, Wande Coal comes off as quite the entertainer on stage as he effortlessly delivered a number of his ground-breaking smash hits.

He then rolled back the years performing a number of songs from his Mo Hits days including 'Close To You', 'Pere,'Taboo' and 'Bumper to Bumper.'

In between his set, there were guest performances from the likes of Mystro , Skuki, Teni Entertainer who got the crowd screaming as she performed 'Askamaya.'

Falz, Tiwa Savage and Ycee all took to the stage to wow the crowd but the biggest suprise of the night was when Burna Boy jumped on stage unannounced.

He then informed the crowd that Wande had no prior knowledge that he will be there and when he performed 'Ye', the entire hall chorused in one voice to what is truly the biggest song of the year.

— King Coal Concert (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

— King Coal Concert (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Rapper Phyno joined him on stage as they performed 'Zamo Zamo', while Dammy Krane also had a cameo before Wande Coal's concluding set that was marked by his more recent hits from 'Turkey Nla', 'Iskaba' and 'So Mi So.'

By the end of the nearly two-hour set, the fans' energy had yet to fizzle out as many kept screaming and asking for more.

It was indeed a triumphant evening for the King, showcasing Wande as a consummate performer dancing, singing and interacting with the crowd. As the crowd left the venue, you could see the fulfilled expressions on their faces and chatters of excitement as ''King Coal in Concert'' had promised much and delivered accordingly.