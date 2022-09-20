RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Wande Coal teases new single Amapiano hit

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian celebrated singer and songwriter Wande Coal has teased a new single on his social media.

Details: Award-winning Afrobeats superstar Wande Coal has teased a new single during an Instagram live video.

While going live on Monday, 19th September 2022, Wande Coal teased a new single which had fans buzzing. The single has a punchy Amapiano beat that combines with his catchy vocals to suggest a hit song in the making.

The single has been excited received by fans who are eager to get new music from the veteran who has reduced the frequency of his release over the last couple of years.

In 2022, Wande Coal has been featured by Olamide, BNXN, M.I Abaga, and most recently Vector. The single when it's released will be his first release of 2022 after dropping 'Come My Way' in 2021.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

