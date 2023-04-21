The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
Wande Coal releases new single 'Let Them Know' ahead of album release

Adeayo Adebiyi

Afrobeats maestro Wande Coal has released a new single 'Let them Know' ahead of the release of his new album.

Wande Coal
Wande Coal

On April 21, 2023, Wande Coal released a new single 'Let Them Know'. The single rolls back the years and offer a piece of Wande Coal that endeared listeners to me while also showcasing the seamlessness of his huge talent.

On the record, Wande sings about keeping his relationship with a love interest under wraps and tells her to do the same.

'Let Them Know' comes off the back of 'Kpe Paso' featuring Olamide and the songs combines as a build-up to his upcoming album 'Legend or No Legend' set for a May 19, 2023 release.

'Let Them Know' is out on all platforms and fans can warm themselves up with the song as they anticipate a new body of work from the artist whose music has defined the modern Afrobeats pop scene.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rema

Rema 'Calm Down' sets new record for highest charting African song on Billboard Hot 100

Don Jazzy, Wizkid

I didn't put out my song with Wizkid because it wasn't good enough - Don Jazzy

Davido hosts Timeless Concert press conference in Lagos

Davido hosts press conference ahead of April 23 concert at biggest venue in West Africa

Davido

Davido confirms upcoming release of 'Timeless' deluxe