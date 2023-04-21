Wande Coal releases new single 'Let Them Know' ahead of album release
Afrobeats maestro Wande Coal has released a new single 'Let them Know' ahead of the release of his new album.
On April 21, 2023, Wande Coal released a new single 'Let Them Know'. The single rolls back the years and offer a piece of Wande Coal that endeared listeners to me while also showcasing the seamlessness of his huge talent.
On the record, Wande sings about keeping his relationship with a love interest under wraps and tells her to do the same.
'Let Them Know' comes off the back of 'Kpe Paso' featuring Olamide and the songs combines as a build-up to his upcoming album 'Legend or No Legend' set for a May 19, 2023 release.
'Let Them Know' is out on all platforms and fans can warm themselves up with the song as they anticipate a new body of work from the artist whose music has defined the modern Afrobeats pop scene.
