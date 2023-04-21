Wande Coal releases new single 'Let Them Know' ahead of album release

On April 21, 2023, Wande Coal released a new single 'Let Them Know'. The single rolls back the years and offer a piece of Wande Coal that endeared listeners to me while also showcasing the seamlessness of his huge talent.

On the record, Wande sings about keeping his relationship with a love interest under wraps and tells her to do the same.

'Let Them Know' comes off the back of 'Kpe Paso' featuring Olamide and the songs combines as a build-up to his upcoming album 'Legend or No Legend' set for a May 19, 2023 release.

