RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Wande Coal, Lojay, Fireboy and more thrill at 'Live In Concert'

Authors:

Motolani Alake

Emotions peaked with the entrance of Victony, Ajebo Hustlers and Fireboy, before Wande Coal elevated the night with a transgenerational moment.

Live In Concert. (PANDA/BadManTej)
Live In Concert. (PANDA/BadManTej)

On December 12, 2021, Live In Concert held at Ultima Studios, Lekki. Buildup was slow, as early birds met a building attendance. But Tolu Daniels thrilled fans with effortless energy, supported by a very eager audience and the energy of the band, Afrobeats Thugs.

Recommended articles

On one side, there was a small chops stand, and other another, a row or FIFA and table tennis players. The audience was young, and like any Afrobeats event, it was filled with an assortment of beautiful women, that almost distracted attendees from the performers. If anybody was to die that night, they might have been happy to die in such eclectic company.

While the opening acts did their best, 1da Banton stood out before Lojay thrilled the audience with his surprising energy, to perform songs of his impressive debut EP. Kemi Smallz and Ehiz anchored the events, while occasionally sharing the stage with DJs like DJ Sean.

Emotions peaked with the entrance of Victony, Ajebo Hustlers and Fireboy, before Wande Coal elevated the night with a transgenerational moment. This is Panda - the event organizers' - maiden event, but they can hold their collective heads high. A team led by women is a refreshing sight.

See photos below;

Live In Concert. (PANDA/BadManTej)
Live In Concert. (PANDA/BadManTej) Pulse Nigeria
Live In Concert. (PANDA/BadManTej)
Live In Concert. (PANDA/BadManTej) Pulse Nigeria
Live In Concert. (PANDA/BadManTej)
Live In Concert. (PANDA/BadManTej) Pulse Nigeria
Live In Concert. (PANDA/BadManTej)
Live In Concert. (PANDA/BadManTej) Pulse Nigeria
Live In Concert. (PANDA/BadManTej)
Live In Concert. (PANDA/BadManTej) Pulse Nigeria
Live In Concert. (PANDA/BadManTej)
Live In Concert. (PANDA/BadManTej) Pulse Nigeria
Live In Concert. (PANDA/BadManTej)
Live In Concert. (PANDA/BadManTej) Pulse Nigeria
Live In Concert. (PANDA/BadManTej)
Live In Concert. (PANDA/BadManTej) Pulse Nigeria
Live In Concert. (PANDA/BadManTej)
Live In Concert. (PANDA/BadManTej) Pulse Nigeria
Live In Concert. (PANDA/BadManTej)
Live In Concert. (PANDA/BadManTej) Pulse Nigeria
Live In Concert. (PANDA/BadManTej)
Live In Concert. (PANDA/BadManTej) Pulse Nigeria
Live In Concert. (PANDA/BadManTej)
Live In Concert. (PANDA/BadManTej) Pulse Nigeria
Live In Concert. (PANDA/BadManTej)
Live In Concert. (PANDA/BadManTej) Pulse Nigeria
Live In Concert. (PANDA/BadManTej)
Live In Concert. (PANDA/BadManTej) Pulse Nigeria
Live In Concert. (PANDA/BadManTej)
Live In Concert. (PANDA/BadManTej) Pulse Nigeria
Live In Concert. (PANDA/BadManTej)
Live In Concert. (PANDA/BadManTej) Pulse Nigeria
Live In Concert. (PANDA/BadManTej)
Live In Concert. (PANDA/BadManTej) Pulse Nigeria
Live In Concert. (PANDA/BadManTej)
Live In Concert. (PANDA/BadManTej) Pulse Nigeria
Live In Concert. (PANDA/BadManTej)
Live In Concert. (PANDA/BadManTej) Pulse Nigeria
Live In Concert. (PANDA/BadManTej)
Live In Concert. (PANDA/BadManTej) Pulse Nigeria
Live In Concert. (PANDA/BadManTej)
Live In Concert. (PANDA/BadManTej) Pulse Nigeria
Live In Concert. (PANDA/BadManTej)
Live In Concert. (PANDA/BadManTej) Pulse Nigeria
Live In Concert. (PANDA/BadManTej)
Live In Concert. (PANDA/BadManTej) Pulse Nigeria
Live In Concert. (PANDA/BadManTej)
Live In Concert. (PANDA/BadManTej) Pulse Nigeria
Live In Concert. (PANDA/BadManTej)
Live In Concert. (PANDA/BadManTej) Pulse Nigeria
Live In Concert. (PANDA/BadManTej)
Live In Concert. (PANDA/BadManTej) Pulse Nigeria
Live In Concert. (PANDA/BadManTej)
Live In Concert. (PANDA/BadManTej) Pulse Nigeria
Live In Concert. (PANDA/BadManTej)
Live In Concert. (PANDA/BadManTej) Pulse Nigeria

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Wande Coal, Lojay, Fireboy and more thrill at 'Live In Concert'

Wande Coal, Lojay, Fireboy and more thrill at 'Live In Concert'

Skiibii’s ‘God Is Bigger Than Man’ is cohesive, but forgettable [Pulse EP Review]

Skiibii’s ‘God Is Bigger Than Man’ is cohesive, but forgettable [Pulse EP Review]

'Interview with the Vampire' author Anne Rice dies at 80

'Interview with the Vampire' author Anne Rice dies at 80

Netflix brings the Christmas cheer with ‘A Naija Christmas’

Netflix brings the Christmas cheer with ‘A Naija Christmas’

Singer Tems reflects on time spent in Ugandan prison a year ago

Singer Tems reflects on time spent in Ugandan prison a year ago

'My colleagues fight over the same men, gigs and sponsors' - OAP Moet Abebe

'My colleagues fight over the same men, gigs and sponsors' - OAP Moet Abebe

Numbar1 set to drop his debut EP titled One Night Stand

Numbar1 set to drop his debut EP titled "One Night Stand"

Movie veteran Regina Askia releases stunning photos ahead of 54th birthday

Movie veteran Regina Askia releases stunning photos ahead of 54th birthday

Kim Kardashian hangs Kanye West's stockings for Christmas amid divorce

Kim Kardashian hangs Kanye West's stockings for Christmas amid divorce

Trending

'Tems is in my top three,' says Wizkid

Wizkid and Tems. (TBD)

Ed Sheeran set to feature Fireboy's 'Peru (Remix)'

Fireboy and Ed Sheeran to collaborate on 'Peru (Remix).'

'Made in Lagos' cost me three years, knew it'll be mega success - Wizkid

Wizkid - Made In Lagos Deluxe. (SONY/RCA/STARBOY)

'Burna Boy will take Black Sherif to Grammys' - social media reacts to #SecondSermonRemix

Black Sherif and Burna Boy