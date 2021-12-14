Wande Coal, Lojay, Fireboy and more thrill at 'Live In Concert'

On December 12, 2021, Live In Concert held at Ultima Studios, Lekki. Buildup was slow, as early birds met a building attendance. But Tolu Daniels thrilled fans with effortless energy, supported by a very eager audience and the energy of the band, Afrobeats Thugs.
Emotions peaked with the entrance of Victony, Ajebo Hustlers and Fireboy, before Wande Coal elevated the night with a transgenerational moment.
On one side, there was a small chops stand, and other another, a row or FIFA and table tennis players. The audience was young, and like any Afrobeats event, it was filled with an assortment of beautiful women, that almost distracted attendees from the performers. If anybody was to die that night, they might have been happy to die in such eclectic company.
While the opening acts did their best, 1da Banton stood out before Lojay thrilled the audience with his surprising energy, to perform songs of his impressive debut EP. Kemi Smallz and Ehiz anchored the events, while occasionally sharing the stage with DJs like DJ Sean.
Emotions peaked with the entrance of Victony, Ajebo Hustlers and Fireboy, before Wande Coal elevated the night with a transgenerational moment. This is Panda - the event organizers' - maiden event, but they can hold their collective heads high. A team led by women is a refreshing sight.
