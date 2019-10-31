Artist: Wande Coal featuring Sarz
Song Title: Vex
Genre: Afro-pop
Album: TBA
Date of release: October 30, 2019
Label: Black Diamond
Producer: Sarz
Video Director: TBA
Details/Takeaway: Following a number of quiet months, Wande Coal returns with this one. Sarz played the song during the listening party hosted for Trobul, his upcoming collaboration EP with Wurld.
The song is good, but it might be as big as this writer hopes it will. As good as it is, it didn't come alive until 2:30 and the beat is too drum oriented. A good bass appregio string would have saved the song. Wande also employs a familiar style that we first got on 'Rotate.' If we had seen the style that starts on 2:30 throughout the song, this will be a hit from day one.
You can listen to the song below;
Rating: 7/10