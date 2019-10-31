Artist: Wande Coal featuring Sarz

Song Title: Vex

Genre: Afro-pop

Album: TBA

Date of release: October 30, 2019

Label: Black Diamond

Producer: Sarz

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: Following a number of quiet months, Wande Coal returns with this one. Sarz played the song during the listening party hosted for Trobul, his upcoming collaboration EP with Wurld.

The song is good, but it might be as big as this writer hopes it will. As good as it is, it didn't come alive until 2:30 and the beat is too drum oriented. A good bass appregio string would have saved the song. Wande also employs a familiar style that we first got on 'Rotate.' If we had seen the style that starts on 2:30 throughout the song, this will be a hit from day one.

You can listen to the song below;

Rating: 7/10