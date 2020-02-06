Date: February 6, 2020
Song Title: Again
Artist: Wande Coal
Genre: Afro & B, R&B
Producer: Melvitto
Album: TBA
Video Director: TBA
Label: Black Diamond
Details/Takeaway: Fresh off featuring on 'Amina (Remix)' by Afro B, Wande Coal returns with his first solo offering of 2020. This comes after the Sarz-produced, 'Vex' and the Dapiano-produced, 'Ode Lo Like' were released in December 2019.
Melvitto, who produced this song has previously worked with Coal on 2019 single, 'Gentility.' Lyrically, the song documents a fleeting love affair that Coal's career is trying hard to hold on to. The beat feels like something cut off what we now call, 'Fireboy's alley.'
You can listen to the song below;