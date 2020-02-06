Date: February 6, 2020

Song Title: Again

Artist: Wande Coal

Genre: Afro & B, R&B

Producer: Melvitto

Album: TBA

Video Director: TBA

Label: Black Diamond

Details/Takeaway: Fresh off featuring on 'Amina (Remix)' by Afro B, Wande Coal returns with his first solo offering of 2020. This comes after the Sarz-produced, 'Vex' and the Dapiano-produced, 'Ode Lo Like' were released in December 2019.

Melvitto, who produced this song has previously worked with Coal on 2019 single, 'Gentility.' Lyrically, the song documents a fleeting love affair that Coal's career is trying hard to hold on to. The beat feels like something cut off what we now call, 'Fireboy's alley.'

You can listen to the song below;