Date: June 17, 2019
Song Title: Folarin
Artist: Wale
Genre: Rap, Hip-Hop, afrobeats
Producer: TBA
Album: TBA
Label: TBA
Details/Takeway: The song sees Wale on a quest to weave lyrics with rhythm.
You can listen to the single below;
Date: June 17, 2019
Song Title: Folarin
Artist: Wale
Genre: Rap, Hip-Hop, afrobeats
Producer: TBA
Album: TBA
Label: TBA
Details/Takeway: The song sees Wale on a quest to weave lyrics with rhythm.
You can listen to the single below;
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
WhatsApp: +2349055172167
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng