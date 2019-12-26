On December 24, 2019, Nigerian singer, Bez Idakula contributed his quota to the coffers of Detty December. The event held at Muri Okunola Park and commenced faster than most Nigerian shows.

The turnout was not that high, but the 'high' of that night is one to remember. Everything moved effortlessly - Bez delivered the dream situation of a December event in Lagos. The ticket managers were efficient. Even the guy serving food wanted you to have a good time.

On other days, Muri Okunola Park is loaded with noise and expectant youth at the hands of Nigerian artists. But on this day, people were expectant, but the attendance transcended youth. Due to his brand of music, Bez beckoned on people of all ages. The couple behind my seat were there to celebrate 25 years of marriage.

Bez Live 2019. (Pulse Nigeria)

They didn't hide it either. Their shirts read, "25 years later and he's/she's still my wife/husband." Other people used to occasion to have dates while a few came alone. Muri Okunola Park was not packed, but it generated just about enough energy to channel the atmosphere of a concert. Spirits were bubbly and mouths sang along - concert culture was high octane.

On that day, this writer realized that the best shows will forever be before to niche crowds. Bez is not the biggest pop star. A lot of people don't even realize that he released an album in July 2019. The people who came out knew though and that was why the show never died - loyalty, not stan culture.

At different times, he was supported by his peers like Waje - who owned the stage, Ayo Ayoola, Ric Hassani, Lady Donli and so forth. Behind the moments was an incredible band, The Cavemen whose drummer stole the show with his energy and exhibition of the psychoactive nature of music.

Power was in the air. Music was the gourmet and Bez dished it out in high quality. If this writer would only attend one show during this period, it would be Bez's. Anyone who witnessed the events of Bez's 'Zuciya Daya' performance will testify.

As he performed, he paused the magical music production by his supporting band to give an opportunity to members of the crowd. Four people tried their hand at the song - three women and a man.One of the women had a child, he voice hit several notes and octaves as her voice connoted the soothing poise of a lake. She is Bez's sister.

Another performance was by a girl named Temitope. She sang her heart out and stole the moment. Bez had to jokingly ask her, "Is this your show? (laughs)"

In the power of music lies its ability to command loyalty, dish out enjoyment and convey addictive spirituality during a live performance. Bez achieved all of that and filled stomachs with food and drinks.