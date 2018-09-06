Waje is out with Kponlongo video Ft Timaya

news

Waje has shared the visuals to her song, 'Kponlongo', which features Timaya .

‘Kponlongo’, is a smooth dancehall tune that tells the story of two lovers expressing their feelings without inhibitions.

While the word ‘Kponlongo’ itself means ‘loud’, the video, directed by Mex films, sets a very serene, sultry and intimate mood.

The visuals see Timaya dressed in his now customary robe, as Waje shines with her dance moves.

The shimmery drapery in the background and the artiste’s undeniable chemistry with Timaya lends to the sensuality of the video and makes it difficult to ignore the connection we feel.