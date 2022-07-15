Artist: Waje
Waje and Tiwa Savage combine for new single 'All Day'
Nigerian songstress Waje has released a new single 'All Day' featuring Afrobeats megastar Tiwa Savage. The single was released on Friday 15th, July, 2022.
Song Title: All Day
Genre: Afrobeats, R&B
Date of Release: July 15, 2022
Producer: LeriQ
Song Art:
Length: 2 minutes 34 seconds
Features: 1 - Tiwa Savage
Label: WAJE
Details/Takeaway: Singing sensation Waje has dazzled listeners with her sensational vocals and delivery and on his new single 'All Day he taps Tiwa Savage to create a captivating tune.
