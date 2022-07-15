RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Waje and Tiwa Savage combine for new single 'All Day'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian songstress Waje has released a new single 'All Day' featuring Afrobeats megastar Tiwa Savage. The single was released on Friday 15th, July, 2022.

Waje, Tiwa Savage
Waje, Tiwa Savage

Artist: Waje

Song Title: All Day

Genre: Afrobeats, R&B

Date of Release: July 15, 2022

Producer: LeriQ

Song Art:

Waje - All Day Song Art
Waje - All Day Song Art Pulse Nigeria

Length: 2 minutes 34 seconds

Features: 1 - Tiwa Savage

Label: WAJE

Details/Takeaway: Singing sensation Waje has dazzled listeners with her sensational vocals and delivery and on his new single 'All Day he taps Tiwa Savage to create a captivating tune.

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

