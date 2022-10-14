Wadude taps Bella Shmurda, Mohbad, T Classic, Balloranking, Tia, Tboless RG, and many more for Slaughter House Concert

Wadude (pronounced Wa Dude) is arguably one of the realest and most interesting personalities you can ever come across in the Nigerian music industry and this gangster with a sweet heart has steady made his way into the playlists of fans across the world, especially with his chart-climbing song 'Expensive Love' ft Bella Shmurda.

Pulse Nigeria

Born Omolayo Iyanoluwa Olamide, and raised in Iyanaoworo in Lagos, Nigeria, Wadude began his musical journey professionally in the year 2020 with the release of his hit song Zanzibar which went ahead to dominate the playlists of fans across the world with next to zero promotion, a nod to the fact that this brilliant singer and songwriter might be on to something and is set to make his way from humble beginnings to the limelight.