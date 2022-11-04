Artist: Vybz Kartel
Vybz Kartel, Patoranking, and Spice combine for new single, 'Worlds Apart'
Nigerian Dancehall sensation Patoranking Fire has joins Jamaican Dancehall veteran Vybz Kartel, and Spice for new single 'Worlds Apart'.
Song Title: Worlds Apart
Genre: Dancehall
Date of Release: November 4th, 2022
Producers: UNKNOWN
Song Art:
Length: 3 minutes 14 seconds
Features: 2 - Vybz Kartel, Patoranking,
Label: TG Records
Details/Takeaway: Jamaican Dancehall maestro Vybz Kartel taps fellow Dancehall talents Patoranking and Spice for a single that delivers the energetic and steamy elements of Dancehall.
