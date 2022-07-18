RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Voting commences for the 15th Headies Awards

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi

The Headies has announced that voting has begun for the 15th Headies Awards with fans and stakeholders having multiple options through which they can cast their votes.

Headies 2022
Headies 2022

The Headies has a list of categories open to public voting and this year, voters will be able to cast their votes online and via texts, and stakeholders in the diaspora will also get a chance to vote for their favorite nominees.

Recommended articles

The 2022 Headies Nomination list has been regarded by several critics to be the most inclusive list yet with the categories expanded to 38 of which 28 are voting categories.

The prestigious award will be leaving the shores of Nigeria for the first time as the 2022 edition is billed on hold on 4th September 2022 at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, Georgia, United States.

Follow this link to know how to vote for your favorite nominees at the 2022 Headies Awards.

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2Face Idibia's baby mama Pero Adeniyi celebrates 1st daughter as she turns 21

2Face Idibia's baby mama Pero Adeniyi celebrates 1st daughter as she turns 21

Voting commences for the 15th Headies Awards

Voting commences for the 15th Headies Awards

Davido joins Spotify's Billionaires Club

Davido joins Spotify's Billionaires Club

Chris Brown congratulates Senator Ademola Adeleke on governorship victory

Chris Brown congratulates Senator Ademola Adeleke on governorship victory

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly married

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly married

God bless you sir - Davido prays for Buhari over Osun election

God bless you sir - Davido prays for Buhari over Osun election

BBNaija's Ifuennada shows off her b*tt in racy photos ahead of her birthday

BBNaija's Ifuennada shows off her b*tt in racy photos ahead of her birthday

'Omo Baba Olowo': The Genesis of Davido's Greatness

'Omo Baba Olowo': The Genesis of Davido's Greatness

Baba Ijesha listed as a sex offender by Lagos State government

Baba Ijesha listed as a sex offender by Lagos State government

Trending

'You all are really kids' Omah fires at Ruger and Victony

Ruger, Omah Lay, Victony

P-Square set to release two new singles

PSquare

P-Square releases teaser for new single 'Jaiye'

P-Square

‘Love Damini’ is a product and a victim of Burna Boy’s ‘golden run’

Love Damini Album Art