Here is Volume 85 of 'Who Get Ear,' Pulse's weekly compilation of the best songs you need to hear.

At the of an eventful week that witnessed Nigeria at 59, the Headies nominations and M.I's reply to Vector, we featured Momentum SBWA, Hotyce, Ovye, Dunnie and so forth.

This week that has seen AQ throw Vector to the wolves, we feature Elveektor, USNAI, Ilaye, Kelvin BOJ and so forth.

Here are the featured acts;

Elveektor - Investor

Fresh off his recently released album, B4dsonshine, this song is a blend of dubstep and afro-percussion. It is magical, I promise.

.NAI & Sahara - On Me

USNAI, one-half of the duo, Industrial Paris releases he psychedelic trap song about random topics, but the beat is infectious.

Ilaye - On The Side of Forlorn

Off her recently released EP, Pneuma is this song - the last one on the 6-track EP.

It is a tale of longing and an admittance of loneliness. Ilaye sings about needing touch and warmth from a certain partner "on this side of forlorn..." Those guitar chords are beautiful, so is this entire song and so is this EP.

Onome Aberare - My Heart

Fresh off her newly released album, Unwrapping The Ginger sits this sixth track titled, 'My Heart.' It is both powerful and evocative.

Ms Fu - Tales From The Grapevine

One of our picks of the week, the R&B track with a beautiful percussion and well-arranged drums takes your head into the clouds.

Lamie - Aye

This is an afro-folk socio-political anthem. The song document wishes, prayers and aspirations of the regular human.

Kanwulia - Kolo

Kanwulia is a Nigerian singer-songwriter. Her music tells a story of her worlds as she sees it. This time, the topic is love - the dreamy part of it.

Verchi - Kele

Verchi sings this one about love - basically, it's 'wash.'

Brum3h featuring Feranmi Okafor - Who Are You

Off his newly released 7-track EP, The Big Blue, he sings about his love for a woman desperate to cut herself lose.

Kelvin BOJ featuring Skiibii - Hey Mama

A song that makes you feel good.