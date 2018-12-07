Voice2Rep proudly congratulates its top 50 shortlisted contestants

news

As part of fulfilling its goal of giving an opportunity for the next Nigerian music star, Chocolate City in partnership with the Accountability Lab Nigeria and the Dutch Embassy through its competition "Voice to Represent (“Voice2Rep”)" is proud to release its top 50 shortlisted candidates.

This platform searches for top first-time WaZoBia-Pidgin English music artists who support a greater representation, participation and accountability across Nigeria.

The goal remains to create a socially conscious musicians, who will continue to use their voices to advocate for the change they would like to see in Nigeria.

FIRST NAME LAST NAME EMAIL

Adanna Ukwa ukwa.lucy@gmail.com

Akhibi Bob bobsosabookings@gmail.com

Alao Ayomide alaoayo123@gmail.com

Anji Benshak benshakanji8@gmail.com

Arowolo Princess Sharon Ronniebelle2@gmail.com

boluwatife Adebanjo Bookbliizzy@gmail.com

Chikere Kelechukwu mastermindkineticz@gmail.com

Chinedu bright E brightkiss221

Cyril Abba cyrilabba@gmail.com

Dachung Chuhwak chuhwakdachung@gmail.com

Darlington Breeze breezekid4@gmail.com

Destiny Sunday dekopuncho@gmail.com

Destiny Arewa destinyarewaobt@gmail.com

Edward wealth mawthiedward@gmail.cm

Emeka NWIBA emkayraph@gmail.com

Emmanuel Ibrahim ibrahimemmanuel243@gmail.com

Godsgift Olunwa olunwagodsgift@gmail.com

Godson Orru ziggy1806@gmail.com

Harrison Becks llyricalace@gmail.com

Idris Ajekunle splashbaba1@gmail.com

Ighorodje Darlington infinitxidarl@gmail.com

Ikechi Anya anya.ikechi@yahoo.com

Ilabesh John booklabesh@gmail.com

Inemesit Inyang aiinemyke@yahoo.com

Jay Festus jayfesttunz@yahoo.com

Jayeoba Sola jayklefjay@gmail.com

Joel Nwabuisi joelprodigee@gmail.com

Kester Zino tharealzino@gmail.com

Lawal Qudus lawaladebayo96@gmail.com

Lotanna Kamanu kalo.c4real@gmail.com

Madu Jang madu.jang93@gmail.com

Martins John Johnmartins856@yahoo.com

Noah Nwitte nwittenoah0@gmail.com

Obi-Ekemezie Uchenna maxwelllynes@gmail.com

Olajumoke Idris olajumokeidris15@gmail.com

Olanrewaju Adeniyi alexis9ja@gmail.com

OluOluwatobiloba Okusaga tobbieokusaga@gmail.com

Omunakwe Elvis elvisika1999@gmail.com

Opeyemi Fasuyi Ogsauc3@gmail.com

Oremodu Folonrusho fxfnero@gmail.com

Samuel Odoh odohs201@gmail.com

Sochima Eze sochimaeze001@gmail.com

Taiwo Gbajumo datedclassics@gmail.com

UBAKA EUGENE BBTMOL016@GMAIL.COM

Ugo Emecheta ugoapex@yahoo.com

ukwu Samuel samm.chizi@gmail.com

Umeugoji Azubike Brownazubike@gmail.com

Valentine Uwakwe Kvngkhavali@gmail.com

Vincent Echezona Bookeche@gmail.com

Yusuf Damilola dhammygeeblow@gmail.com

Visit Us Today

Facebook Twitter Instagram Chocolatecitymusic

Copyright © 2018 Chocolate City Music, All rights reserved.

Thanks for subscribing to our mailing list.

Our mailing address is:

Chocolate City Music

13, Ayodeji Otegbola Street, Gbagada Phase 2, Lagos

Gbagada 23401

Nigeria

Add us to your address book

Want to change how you receive these emails?

You can update your preferences or unsubscribe from this list

This is a featured post