Voice2Rep proudly congratulates its top 50 shortlisted contestants

This platform searches for top first-time WaZoBia-Pidgin English music artists who support a greater representation, participation and accountability across Nigeria.
This platform searches for top first-time WaZoBia-Pidgin English music artists who support a greater representation, participation and accountability across Nigeria.
The goal remains to create a socially conscious musicians, who will continue to use their voices to advocate for the change they would like to see in Nigeria.
FIRST NAME LAST NAME EMAIL
Adanna Ukwa ukwa.lucy@gmail.com
Akhibi Bob bobsosabookings@gmail.com
Alao Ayomide alaoayo123@gmail.com
Anji Benshak benshakanji8@gmail.com
Arowolo Princess Sharon Ronniebelle2@gmail.com
boluwatife Adebanjo Bookbliizzy@gmail.com
Chikere Kelechukwu mastermindkineticz@gmail.com
Chinedu bright E brightkiss221
Cyril Abba cyrilabba@gmail.com
Dachung Chuhwak chuhwakdachung@gmail.com
Darlington Breeze breezekid4@gmail.com
Destiny Sunday dekopuncho@gmail.com
Destiny Arewa destinyarewaobt@gmail.com
Edward wealth mawthiedward@gmail.cm
Emeka NWIBA emkayraph@gmail.com
Emmanuel Ibrahim ibrahimemmanuel243@gmail.com
Godsgift Olunwa olunwagodsgift@gmail.com
Godson Orru ziggy1806@gmail.com
Harrison Becks llyricalace@gmail.com
Idris Ajekunle splashbaba1@gmail.com
Ighorodje Darlington infinitxidarl@gmail.com
Ikechi Anya anya.ikechi@yahoo.com
Ilabesh John booklabesh@gmail.com
Inemesit Inyang aiinemyke@yahoo.com
Jay Festus jayfesttunz@yahoo.com
Jayeoba Sola jayklefjay@gmail.com
Joel Nwabuisi joelprodigee@gmail.com
Kester Zino tharealzino@gmail.com
Lawal Qudus lawaladebayo96@gmail.com
Lotanna Kamanu kalo.c4real@gmail.com
Madu Jang madu.jang93@gmail.com
Martins John Johnmartins856@yahoo.com
Noah Nwitte nwittenoah0@gmail.com
Obi-Ekemezie Uchenna maxwelllynes@gmail.com
Olajumoke Idris olajumokeidris15@gmail.com
Olanrewaju Adeniyi alexis9ja@gmail.com
OluOluwatobiloba Okusaga tobbieokusaga@gmail.com
Omunakwe Elvis elvisika1999@gmail.com
Opeyemi Fasuyi Ogsauc3@gmail.com
Oremodu Folonrusho fxfnero@gmail.com
Samuel Odoh odohs201@gmail.com
Sochima Eze sochimaeze001@gmail.com
Taiwo Gbajumo datedclassics@gmail.com
UBAKA EUGENE BBTMOL016@GMAIL.COM
Ugo Emecheta ugoapex@yahoo.com
ukwu Samuel samm.chizi@gmail.com
Umeugoji Azubike Brownazubike@gmail.com
Valentine Uwakwe Kvngkhavali@gmail.com
Vincent Echezona Bookeche@gmail.com
Yusuf Damilola dhammygeeblow@gmail.com
Facebook Twitter Instagram Chocolatecitymusic
Copyright © 2018 Chocolate City Music, All rights reserved.
Thanks for subscribing to our mailing list.
Our mailing address is:
Chocolate City Music
13, Ayodeji Otegbola Street, Gbagada Phase 2, Lagos
Gbagada 23401
Nigeria
Add us to your address book
Want to change how you receive these emails?
You can update your preferences or unsubscribe from this list
This is a featured post