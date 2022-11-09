Vivacious singer/songwriter, Nissi shows vulnerability in brand new single, 'Overthinking'

Produced by East London-born producer, Jay Weathers, "Overthinking" is an interesting twist to Nissi’s artistry — a mix of her signature style with sprinkles of the highlife rhythm which delves deeper into the current sonic palette within today's contemporary music as she explores life, love and self-development. According to the mellow-sounding artist, “Overthinking is more a less the beginning of a re-introduction to who I am. It’s inspired by the times that just have us all constantly in our heads about everything. I’ve learned a lot more about myself and the world around me, overthinking represents one of those things.”