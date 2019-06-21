On June 20, 2019, Virgil Abloh, the American Creative Director of Louis Vuitton's men's wear with Ghanaian descent presented Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring/Summer 2020 collection at Paris Fashion Week.

The event was attended by a myriad of celebrities like Lewis Hamilton, Joel Edgerton, Swae Lee, J Balvin, Karrueche Tran, Cam Newton, Russell Westbrook, Kris Wu Frank Ocean, Gigi Hadid, Skepta and so forth. Nigerian socialite, Ray Hushpuppi was also invited to the event.

During an aside on the streets of Paris, the DJ played 'Dumebi' by Nigerian artist Rema and the Off White founder thoroughly rocked and swayed to the sound. While he danced, he also recorded a video of the DJ's set.

Arsenal defender and fashion enthusiast, Hector Bellerin also walked the runway during the event.