Viral hitmaker Ajimovoix Drums returns with defining project 'That Unserious Focus Boi'

Album Title: That Unserious Focus Boi

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of Release: September 30th, 2022

Producers: AJIMOVOIX DRUMS, Damlot Beatz

Song Art:

Length: 23 minutes 19 seconds

Features: 3 - C - Blvck, Abati, Hagman

Label: FlickyFlicky Nation

Details/Takeaway: While the pulsating percussion and piano rhythms of Focus Dance Beat became a highlight for every dance floor, music concert and parties where Afrobeats music was concerned, Ajimovoix found a new reason to return to the microphones. Away from his dance-heavy instrumentals, Ajimovoix Drums poured his heart into his solo projects where he appears as a singer.

From Border to Border, to his just-released That Unserious Focus Boi album, the young musician switches on his soulful mien in the slew of inspirational and groovy bops that colour the 10-tracker record.

Within Border To Border, Ajimovoix Drums preached his ghetto gospel, giving hope through his melodies and voice. And now with That Unserious Focus Boi, he rehashes his trio of harmonious instrumentals, passionate singing, and inspiring lyricism. Like other music producers who have since broken into the singing space of the industry, including Pheelz, Young Jonn, KDDO, among others, Ajimovoix Drums comes through with the aura of a veteran and the hunger of a newcomer.