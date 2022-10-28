Artist: Ajimovoix Drums
Viral hitmaker Ajimovoix Drums returns with defining project 'That Unserious Focus Boi'
Ajimovoix Drums, the producer behind the viral track 'Focus' has returned with a new project he calls 'That Unserious Focus Boi'.
Read Also
Album Title: That Unserious Focus Boi
Genre: Afrobeats
Date of Release: September 30th, 2022
Producers: AJIMOVOIX DRUMS, Damlot Beatz
Song Art:
Length: 23 minutes 19 seconds
Features: 3 - C - Blvck, Abati, Hagman
Label: FlickyFlicky Nation
Details/Takeaway: While the pulsating percussion and piano rhythms of Focus Dance Beat became a highlight for every dance floor, music concert and parties where Afrobeats music was concerned, Ajimovoix found a new reason to return to the microphones. Away from his dance-heavy instrumentals, Ajimovoix Drums poured his heart into his solo projects where he appears as a singer.
From Border to Border, to his just-released That Unserious Focus Boi album, the young musician switches on his soulful mien in the slew of inspirational and groovy bops that colour the 10-tracker record.
Within Border To Border, Ajimovoix Drums preached his ghetto gospel, giving hope through his melodies and voice. And now with That Unserious Focus Boi, he rehashes his trio of harmonious instrumentals, passionate singing, and inspiring lyricism. Like other music producers who have since broken into the singing space of the industry, including Pheelz, Young Jonn, KDDO, among others, Ajimovoix Drums comes through with the aura of a veteran and the hunger of a newcomer.
In 'That Unserious Focus Boi', he affirms his mettle as a vibrant singer, and a conscious lyricist. Commenting on the new record he said, “I am so proud of this record. I am living in my dream already. I wanted to create something that will resonate with people. It is called That Unserious Focus Boy, because I am always pushing despite the fact that the impression people might have is that I am just a street music maker. There are inspiring songs on the album, alongside inspirational music. It is all ear-candy vibes. They will help to inspire and move you forward. It is a muse for the young generation, inspired by most of my life’s experiences and things I have heard from people.”
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng