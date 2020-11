“We just survived one of the scariest months of our lives and I was hurting and angry at my country so I put all that pain to good use on this song.”

Soro soke is a warm up track for what’s coming next, with another single and an EP in the works.

Soro soke was produced by Dwillsharmony

https://music.apple.com/ng/album/soro-soke/1538862951?i=1538862954

INSTAGRAM: I_amsnipes

TWITTER: I_amsnipes

