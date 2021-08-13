Viktor Snipes releases lead single, International Vocal Off S2DNi EP

International Vocal is a blend of Afro-Hip/Hop, Pop and Dancehall, carefully crafted to excite the listener, both on the dance-floor and during leisure listening. The song, which talks about the singer’s aspirations and achievements as an entertainer, also interestingly captures the former DJ’s vibrancy as a lyricist and crowd-controlling musician.

“She never seen a man like me/ Pull up the benz and see/ Flashing up the money and see/ There would never be a man like me…/International local/ Omo I dey give them what they need/ From Naija to overseas,” Snipes’ deep baritone is heard rapping on the record, radiating a confident alto that aptly flexes his intentionality, both lyrically and sonically.

“I wanted to tell my own story and paint my own portrait, as opposed to conforming and talking more about what the audience wants to hear,” Snipes says, revealing the inspiration behind the single.

His forthcoming EP, S2DNi, which is to be released on the 27th August, is a six-track Afro-fusion project, which heavily reflects on youthful exuberance, lifestyle and growth.

Prior to his emergence behind the microphones, Viktor Snipes had been in the music scene as a Disc Jockey (DJ) until last year when he released his single, Soro Soke, in anthem with the socio-political realities at that time. The song became a viral sensation, piloting Snipes further higher into the limelight.

International Vocal is currently available on all digital streaming platforms.

Stream International Vocal here: https://fanlink.to/Internationalvocal