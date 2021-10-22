RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Views from GMG Boss "New Beginning" listening party for debut EP

Authors:

Pulse Mix

The event gave his fans the opportunity to meet and connect with him in an amazing atmosphere.

GMG Boss Olajide Orodo
GMG Boss Olajide Orodo

Lagos born Afro musician, Olajide Orodo, popularly known as GMG Boss hosted a listening party for his debut EP “New Beginning”.

Recommended articles
Fan sings along to Marcopolo by GMG Boss featuring Peruzzi.
Fan sings along to Marcopolo by GMG Boss featuring Peruzzi. Pulse Nigeria

At the event graced by industry personnel and supporters, he thrilled his fans with a full chronological performance of the 6 tracks on the EP, taking to the stage three times in three different outfits to serenade attendees with two songs per set.

GMG Boss backstage.
GMG Boss backstage. Pulse Nigeria

The event gave his fans the opportunity to meet and connect with him in an amazing atmosphere, as he made sure that apart from the entertaining music, there was enough for attendees to drink, eat and party afterwards. Stream the project via this link -> https://smarturl.it/NewBeginningEP

GMG Boss gets presented artwork by a fan.
GMG Boss gets presented artwork by a fan. Pulse Nigeria

Check out photos from the event below:

Views from GMG Boss New Beginning listening party for debut EP .
Views from GMG Boss "New Beginning" listening party for debut EP . Pulse Nigeria
GMG Boss perfoming Owo (Money)
GMG Boss perfoming Owo (Money) Pulse Nigeria
GMG Boss perfoms Aje
GMG Boss perfoms Aje Pulse Nigeria
GMG Boss steps on stage with My Life
GMG Boss steps on stage with My Life Pulse Nigeria
Lover boy Olajide GMG Boss.
Lover boy Olajide GMG Boss. Pulse Nigeria

This is a featured post.

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'I was misinformed' - Woman who called out Mercy Johnson Okojie apologises

'I was misinformed' - Woman who called out Mercy Johnson Okojie apologises

Views from GMG Boss New Beginning listening party for debut EP

Views from GMG Boss "New Beginning" listening party for debut EP

Loose Kaynon returns with 'Survivor's Remorse EP'

Loose Kaynon returns with 'Survivor's Remorse EP'

Kahren releases debut EP, 'I Think I Know Her'

Kahren releases debut EP, 'I Think I Know Her'

LadiPoe features Fireboy DML on new single, 'Running'

LadiPoe features Fireboy DML on new single, 'Running'

Watch the official trailer for Biodun Stephen's 'Progressive Tailors Club'

Watch the official trailer for Biodun Stephen's 'Progressive Tailors Club'

Sess features Teni on new single, 'To Match'

Sess features Teni on new single, 'To Match'

Woman calls out Mercy Johnson over incident at child's school, says she brought thugs to intimidate staff

Woman calls out Mercy Johnson over incident at child's school, says she brought thugs to intimidate staff

Larry Gaaga features Flavour Pete Edochie, Theresa Onuorah and Phyno on new video for, 'Egedege'

Larry Gaaga features Flavour Pete Edochie, Theresa Onuorah and Phyno on new video for, 'Egedege'

Trending

Simi dedicates new single to 'Woman'

Simi - Woman. (Studio Brat)

Wizkid reveals Justin Bieber reached out to him for the remix of ‘Essence’

Wizkid and Justin Bieber (Twitter/Tidal)

Osita Francis Ugeh: The art of touring Afrobeats artists with Duke Concept [Inside By Pulse]

Osita Francis Ugeh: The art of touring an Afrobeats artist. [Pulse Nigeria]

Here are the Nigerian artists who sang about #EndSars and Lekki Tollgate massacre

Burna Boy's hair is groomed by Mata Marielle