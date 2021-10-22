Views from GMG Boss New Beginning listening party for debut EP .

At the event graced by industry personnel and supporters, he thrilled his fans with a full chronological performance of the 6 tracks on the EP, taking to the stage three times in three different outfits to serenade attendees with two songs per set.

The event gave his fans the opportunity to meet and connect with him in an amazing atmosphere, as he made sure that apart from the entertaining music, there was enough for attendees to drink, eat and party afterwards. Stream the project via this link -> https://smarturl.it/NewBeginningEP