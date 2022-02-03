Watch Davido, Kizz Daniel, Flavour, Masterkraft and more together in the studio

It's been a month of teasers and studio sessions. On February 2, 2022, Nigerian stars, Davido, Kizz Daniel, Flavour and Masterkraft were seen recording together in the same studio.
For Davido, he's been seen in a studio with Olamide, Peruzzi and more.
For Kizz Daniel, it was yet another teaser following previous sightings with Buju, Davido and Wande Coal. For Davido, he's been seen in a studio with Olamide, Peruzzi and more.
This means that 2022 will be loaded with releases.
Watch the video below;
