OG Nigerian songbird, Waje has released the visuals to her long-awaited latest single, 'Best Thing.'

The star-studded video which was directed by Blessing Uzi aims to appreciate men - the least-appreciated gender around the world.

The video features stars from the Nigerian entertainment industry such as Noble Igwe, Taymesan, Broda Shaggi and the delectable Nigerian gentleman, Ric Hassani.

The song was written and produced by Cracker Mallo. Waje and Yimika Owoaje also co-wrote the record.

You can watch the video below;