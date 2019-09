Artist: VJ Adams featuring Blaqbonez, Dremo and N6

Song Title: Define Rap II

Genre: Rap/Hip-Hop

Album: TBA

Date of release: September 19, 2019

Label: Smada Entertainment

Producer: TBA

Video Director: Thescar Production

Details/Takeaway: Vj Adams has a good ear for beats. Asides that, he knows how to assemble a posse cut. You might remember that Vector and MI Abaga last appeared together on his 2016 song, 'Define Rap 1.'

You can listen to this one here;