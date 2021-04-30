Sarz & Lojay release brand new single, 'Tonongo'

Showcasing Lojay’s sublime vocals alongside Sarz’s slick production which blends contemporary Afrobeats with urgent Hip-Hop and sensual R&B sounds – and has established him as the go-to producer for heavyweight acts in Nigeria and across the globe such as Wizkid, Burna Boy, Skepta, Drake and Beyoncé) – ‘Tonongo’ is assisted by a must-see visual inspired by Lojay’s own experience of falling in love with a dancer.

The single is taken from a forthcoming collaborative EP from the dynamic duo.

Speaking on ‘Tonongo’, Lojay said, "Tonongo’ is about expressing the depth of emotion that lies beyond the surface. The single was inspired by the atmosphere of a strip club - moody and dark - a fitting ode to the dancer the song was written about. I enjoy the duality of the song. It ended up making itself and that’s the beauty of it, the beauty of music. It’s so spiritual. I’m just a vessel. I hope people relate to it and find beauty in it.”

With a musical style largely indicative of his Yoruba roots, Lojay’s previous releases included ‘Ariel’ in 2019 and 2020’s ‘Ogogoro’. The upcoming EP was borne out of Lojay’s determination to persevere through his own dark times during the start of the pandemic last year.

Already a huge Sarz fan, after some reflection he decided to reach out for an introduction which led to a face to face meeting between the two acts. Despite Lojay hoping to collaborate on one song, Sarz decided that they would work on an EP together and a 3 month-long boot-camp in Lagos ensued.